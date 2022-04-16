1 minute read
One killed, 18 wounded in missile strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv region - governor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, April 16 (Reuters) - One person was killed and 18 wounded when a Russian missile hit one of the central districts of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Saturday, the regional governor said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.