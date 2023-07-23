One killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras

[1/4] People are seen at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Patras, Greece, July 23, 2023. Andreas Alexopoulos/Intime News via REUTERS

ATHENS, July 23 (Reuters) - Part of a bridge collapsed on Sunday along a ring road in Patras, Greece's third-largest city, killing one person and injuring eight, the fire brigade said.

Fire brigade rescuers were on the scene to pull out any people trapped, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said.

Part of the bridge was reduced to a mass of broken concrete slabs and iron rods and dozens of rescuers were working at the spot, footage from Greek media showed.

Another fire brigade official said that the bridge had been closed last week due to reconstruction works.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Frances Kerry

