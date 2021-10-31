One killed in Czech cable car accident

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - One person died after a Czech cable car cabin became detached from its cable on Sunday in the north of the country, while others were rescued from another cabin, a rescue service spokesperson said.

The cable car to the 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) Jested mountain uses two cabins, each operated by a member of staff.

"One cabin fell while on its way down. There was one person inside, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," spokesman Michael Georgiev told Czech Television.

"Fortunately, the other cabin stayed in its normal place, some 15 people were evacuated, they should be without injuries, just suffered mental shock," he said.

