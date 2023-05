BELGRADE, May 3 (Reuters) - A security guard was killed and five pupils were injured when a 14-year old boy opened fired at a high school in Belgrade, Serbia's Tanjug news agency reported.

One of the five pupils is in a life-threatening condition and is undergoing surgery in hospital, Tanjug reported

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac Editing by Gareth Jones











