One killed in Russian air strike on Kyiv - city officials















KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - One person was killed and another wounded in a Russian air strike on a two-storey building in the Ukrainian capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on the Telegram messaging app Wednesday.

Explosions had been reported in several regions of Ukraine and an air-raid alert was in effect across the entire country.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











