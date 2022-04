One person dies in night shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk - governor

April 24 (Reuters) - A 48-year-old man died in overnight shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, the region's governor, said on Sunday in an online posting.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Ukraine; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill

