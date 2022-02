Operations at Ukraine's sea ports closed by its military

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Operations at Ukraine's sea ports have been suspended by the country's military, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the president's chief of staff, said on Thursday.

Operations at Ukraine's railroad continue, he added.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman

