Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeOpponents force referendum on Swiss same-sex marriage

Reuters
2 minutes read

A rainbow flag is pictured on a balcony ahead of a referendum on anti-homophobia law, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, February 5, 2020. Picture taken February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Swiss voters will get final say on whether same-sex couples can marry after opponents gathered enough signatures to force a binding referendum on a 2020 law allowing them to wed.

That legislation also allowed transgender people to change their legal gender with a declaration, in a major change for a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.

The Swiss government certified that opponents had gathered enough support to call a referendum under the nation's system of direct democracy. It will in May set a date for the vote, which could come in September at the earliest, a spokesman said.

Opponents had decried "fake marriages" and said only a man and a woman could wed.

A survey commissioned by a gay advocacy group Pink Cross in 2020 showed more than 80% of Swiss support same-sex marriage, suggesting the law would take effect even if subjected to a referendum.

France legalised same-sex marriages in 2013, Germany followed in 2017 and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 ruled that the Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 11:42 AM UTCConservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

Spain's main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4's snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there in a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

EuropeEU lawmakers debate Brexit accord before decisive vote
EuropeFrance's Macron expected to announce easing of COVID rules in coming days - minister
EuropeVienna easing lockdown cautiously, with swipe at government plans
EuropeFinland to end state of emergency as COVID-19 cases drop