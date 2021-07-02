Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Opposition in Armenia contests PM Pashinyan's vote win via court

Armenia's acting Prime Minister and leader of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally after snap parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia June 21, 2021. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Armenia's opposition alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, has asked the constitutional court to overturn the results of a June 20 election which it lost, the TASS news agency cited the group as saying on Friday.

Acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan's party won 53.91% of the vote at parliamentary elections last month with Kocharyan's Armenia political bloc trailing with 21.9%. read more

International observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said the elections were competitive and generally well-managed.

Pashinyan called the election early in a bid to quell a political crisis that began when ethnic Armenian forces lost control of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in fighting with Azeri forces last year.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

