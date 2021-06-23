Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Orban says EU chief's remarks about Hungary LGBT rights law "shameful"

1 minute read

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's remarks about a Hungarian law that plans new restrictions on LGBT rights are "shameful" and based on false statements, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday. read more

"The recently adopted Hungarian bill protects the rights of children, guarantees the rights of parents and does not apply to the sexual orientation rights of those over 18 years of age, so it does not contain any discriminatory elements," Orban said in a statement.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:54 AM UTCCash loses its shine in pandemic but still king in Switzerland

Cash is still king in Switzerland, a Swiss National Bank study published on Wednesday found, although the wealthy country's citizens are increasingly turning to cards and apps for payments during the pandemic.

EuropeBritain's spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork
EuropeAnalysis: From game-changer to back-up: J&J's COVID vaccine struggles in Europe
EuropeLet's talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists are pardoned
EuropeUEFA prohibits 'rainbow' protest at Germany vs Hungary game