Orban's party with slim lead ahead of Hungary's April 3 vote-poll

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures as he delivers his annual state of the nation speech in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2022. Slogan reads "Let's go forwards, not backwards!". REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party maintained a slim lead over an opposition alliance before Sunday's parliamentary election, a survey by the think tank IDEA Institute showed on Thursday.

The poll, conducted between March 22 and 28, put support for Orban's nationalist Fidesz at 41% of the electorate, up from 40% in early March, while the six-party opposition alliance stood at 39%, gaining two points from the previous survey.

The ranks of the undecided fell by five points to 6%, the poll showed.

Orban faces a united opposition for the first time since he came to power in a 2010 election landslide. Its candidate for prime minister is Peter Marki-Zay, an independent who is now mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, a town in southern Hungary.

Among decided voters, Fidesz held a more comfortable lead, leading the opposition alliance by 5 percentage points. Other polls published earlier this week also put Orban's ruling party ahead of their rivals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.