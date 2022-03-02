OSCE says member of monitoring mission was killed in Kharkiv shelling

March 2 (Reuters) - A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's special Ukraine monitoring mission was killed on Tuesday during the shelling of Kharkiv, the OSCE said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the OSCE named the victim as Maryna Fenina, and said she had died "while getting supplies for her family in a city that has become a war zone".

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

