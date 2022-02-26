Skip to main content
OSCE starts evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova - diplomatic source

1 minute read

A sign of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is pictured outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - OSCE has started evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.

The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by David Clarke

