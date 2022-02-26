1 minute read
OSCE starts evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova - diplomatic source
MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - OSCE has started evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.
The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by David Clarke
