Over 109,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany so far

People queue after a train from Poland arrived with people fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion, at the central train station in Berlin, Germany, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Some 109,183 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, said a German Interior Ministry spokesperson.

Of those refugees, nearly 99,200 were Ukrainian nationals, the spokesperson told a regular news conference on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.