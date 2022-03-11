1 minute read
Over 109,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany so far
BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Some 109,183 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, said a German Interior Ministry spokesperson.
Of those refugees, nearly 99,200 were Ukrainian nationals, the spokesperson told a regular news conference on Friday.
Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel
