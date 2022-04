Over 13 million poultry birds culled in France due to bird flu - agriculture ministry

Chicks are seen at a poultry farm in Pruille-le-Chetif near Le Mans, France, March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - More than 13 million poultry birds have been culled in France since the end of November due to bird flu, an official at the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

France is facing its worst ever bird flu outbreak. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.