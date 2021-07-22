Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Over 200 migrants scale fence into Spain's Melilla enclave

2 minute read

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - More than 200 migrants crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla early on Thursday, climbing the high fence that separates it from Morocco, local authorities said.

More than 300 migrants attempted to scale the six-metre (20-ft) fence using hooks, the authorities said in a statement. The 238 who made it through were all men. Three police officers were slightly injured, the statement added.

Melilla and Ceuta - a second Spanish enclave also on Africa's Mediterranean coast - are popular crossing points for African migrants seeking to enter Europe illegally.

Around 8,000 people swam into Ceuta or clambered over the border fence in May after Moroccan authorities appeared to loosen controls for a couple of days, prompting Spain to deploy troops and extra police. read more

Official data on migratory flows to Ceuta and Melilla were still being updated after the surge in illegal crossings in May, while overall numbers intercepted crossing into Spain rose 57.5% to 13,483 as of the end of June.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro and Joe Bavier

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · July 21, 2021 · 11:16 PM UTCCyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha; Turkey defiant

Cyprus appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over plans by Turkish Cypriot authorities to partially reopen an abandoned resort, as Turkey repeated its call for a two-state solution on the island despite international criticism.

EuropeU.S., Germany strike Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal to push back on Russian 'aggression'
EuropeEU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
EuropeGermany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
EuropeHungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide