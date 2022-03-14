1 minute read
Over 2,500 Mariupol residents killed so far in war - Ukrainian presidential advisor
LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Monday.
He said he was citing figures from the Mariupol city administration, and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid reaching the encircled city on Sunday. Russia says it does not target civilians.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
