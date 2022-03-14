Over 2,500 Mariupol residents killed so far in war - Ukrainian presidential advisor

An aeriel view shows smoke rising as an armoured vehicle is shot at next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. Azov Mariupol/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Monday.

He said he was citing figures from the Mariupol city administration, and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid reaching the encircled city on Sunday. Russia says it does not target civilians.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

