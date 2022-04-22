1 minute read
Over 369,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany
BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - More than 369,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been recorded in Germany thus far, said a German Interior Ministry spokesperson.
The tally since the start of the war was at 369,381, said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday, adding that the actual number is likely much higher.
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More
