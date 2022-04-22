Over 369,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany

Refugees from Ukraine walk on a platform after they left a train from Warsaw, Poland, at Berlin's Hauptbahnhof central station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany March 29, 2022. Picture taken March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - More than 369,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been recorded in Germany thus far, said a German Interior Ministry spokesperson.

The tally since the start of the war was at 369,381, said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday, adding that the actual number is likely much higher.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More

