Over 450,000 people came to Poland since Ukraine invasion started, minister says
WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - Over 450,000 people entered Poland from Ukraine since a Russian invasion of the country started last Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet on Wednesday.
He added that the number of people entering Poland fell slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record number of over 100,000 on Monday.
Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Christopher Cushing
