Over 450,000 people came to Poland since Ukraine invasion started, minister says

A woman feeds her friend as they wait at a platform in the train station after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - Over 450,000 people entered Poland from Ukraine since a Russian invasion of the country started last Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet on Wednesday.

He added that the number of people entering Poland fell slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record number of over 100,000 on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.