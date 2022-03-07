Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Over 50,000 refugees from Ukraine in Germany so far - ministry

1 minute read

People arrive at Berlin's central train station from Poland, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - More than 50,000 people who have fled the war in Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said 50,294 people had been recorded so far, adding many of the registrations took place at train stations, especially in Berlin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters