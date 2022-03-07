Over 50,000 refugees from Ukraine in Germany so far - ministry

People arrive at Berlin's central train station from Poland, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - More than 50,000 people who have fled the war in Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said 50,294 people had been recorded so far, adding many of the registrations took place at train stations, especially in Berlin.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Paul Carrel

