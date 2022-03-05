Over 66,200 Ukrainian men have returned from abroad to fight, says defence minister

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attends the talks with Russian officials in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia's invasion.

"That's how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible," Reznikov said in an online post.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Catherine Evans

