Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Over 66,200 Ukrainian men have returned from abroad to fight, says defence minister

1 minute read

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attends the talks with Russian officials in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LVIV, Ukraine March 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia's invasion.

"That's how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible," Reznikov said in an online post.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters