Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling - governor
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.
(This story corrects day of attack to Monday)
