Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling - governor

People remove debris at the site of a military base building that, according to the Ukrainian ground forces, was destroyed by an air strike, in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine February 28, 2022. Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

(This story corrects day of attack to Monday)

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

