Over 7,000 Russian troops killed since start of invasion -Ukrainian official

LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

A Russian army commander was taken to Belarus after being severely wounded, adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said in a televised briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.