Over 9 million border crossings registered from Ukraine - UN agency
BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - More than 9 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
A total of 9,136,006 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.
