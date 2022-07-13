Over 9 million border crossings registered from Ukraine - UN agency

People sit on a train to Dnipro and Lviv during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - More than 9 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

A total of 9,136,006 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.