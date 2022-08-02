Pact with centrists makes elections an open race, Italy's PD says

Enrico Letta, the head of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), gestures during an interview with Reuters about the forthcoming national election that was called after the surprise collapse of Mario Draghi's unity government, in Rome, Italy, July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME, Aug 2 (Reuters) - An alliance agreed between the Democratic Party (PD) and a small centrist group makes the next Italian elections a genuine contest, the PD leader told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I believe the step we have taken today makes this campaign and the upcoming election a truly open race," PD leader Enrico Letta said after he agreed to team up with the Azione party.

The ballot is set for Sept. 25 and polls show a conservative alliance is on course for victory, with the far-right Brothers of Italy set to be the largest single party. Italy's election law favours parties that form broad alliances.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angelo Amante Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.