Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropePandemic drives traditional burning of Swiss snowman into Alps

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns in a bonfire on the landmark of Devil's Bridge in the Schoellenen Gorge near the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The coronavirus pandemic saw a traditional Swiss annual rite of spring, the burning of the Boeoegg snowman, moved to the remote Devil's Bridge in central Switzerland on Monday to deter crowds, the first time it has taken place outside Zurich.

Made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, the Boeoegg's fiery end is supposed to signal how much longer winter will last. The faster its head explodes, the sooner spring will arrive.

With spectators not allowed, a television broadcast showed the decapitation took almost 13 minutes this year - below the average time.

Officials in Zurich, Switzerland's financial capital, cancelled the event for the second year in a row to prevent crowds from gathering.

It moved this year to the remote Devil's Bridge near the Gotthard Pass in Uri canton in the Alps, which legend has it the Devil agreed to build in return for the first soul to cross it, only to be outwitted by locals who sent a billy goat across first.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 4:47 PM UTCGreece opens to tourists, anxious to move on from crisis season

Greece began opening to tourists on Monday with few bookings but hopes for a better season to help make up for a 2020 devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

EuropePromising change, Germany's Greens make first bid for chancellery
EuropeAstra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats
EuropeBelgian artist's 'portable oasis' creates COVID-free bubble for one
EuropeUK shopper numbers jump 87.8% as England's stores reopen after lockdown