MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, will meet in Moscow on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported.

Zuppi on Wednesday discussed humanitarian issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser.

Reporting by Reuters; ; editing by John StonestreetWriting by Alexander Marrow















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.