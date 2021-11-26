Paris archbishop offers to resign over relationship with woman - source

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit arrives to attend a meditation ceremony to celebrate Good Friday in a secured part of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France April 10, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit has sent a letter to the pope offering to resign following media reports about a relationsip with a woman, a source close to the archdiocese said on Friday.

"The archbishop has put his fate in the hands of the pope and has offered to leave if that is judged to be for the best of the diocese," the source said.

The French daily Le Figaro reported on Friday that Aupetit had offered to resign following reports about a relationship in 2012.

