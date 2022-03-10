1 minute read
Paris court declines to drop charges against Depardieu over rape accusation -AFP
PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - A Paris court has decided not to drop charges against Gerard Depardieu, one of the country's most famous actors, who was placed under formal investigation last year after a woman accused him of rape, French news agency AFP reported on Thursday.
An investigative chamber in Paris rejected Depardieu's request to immediately end the investigation.
The actor, through his lawyer, has previously "firmly rejected" the accusations.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson
