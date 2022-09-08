Paris Eiffel Tower lighting turned off in honour of Queen Elizabeth

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement on Twitter that the lighting on the Eiffel Tower would be turned off on Thursday night in honour of Queen Elizabeth.

Hidalgo said she had ensured British Ambassador Menna Rawlings of the deep sympathy and support of Paris for the people of the United Kingdom.

"Tonight, the Eiffel Tower lights will be switched off in hommage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Hidalgo said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nicolas Delame and Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.