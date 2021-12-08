Paris region activates emergency plan in hospitals over strained COVID-19 situation

Healthcare workers adjust medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - France's Ile-de-France region on Wednesday said that all hospitals are activating an emergency plan due to the strained COVID-19 situation.

The plan includes stepping up the number of ICU beds and, if necessary, reschedule treatments to free up capacities.

With more than 12 million people, the Ile-de-France -- with the capital Paris at its centre -- is France's biggest region.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel

