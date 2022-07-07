Paris weekend flight disruptions less likely as firefighters call off strikes

Passengers look at departures boards in the terminal 2E at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris as French airport workers called for a strike to protest against low wages as inflation hits France, July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Firefighters at Paris's international CDG airport on Thursday said they would remove a strike notice for the weekend, easing the risk of cancellations as they accepted a pay hike offer from the airport's operator ADP (ADP.PA).

While it is still unclear if other units of the airport's workforce would follow, the move by the firefighters, who are crucial for the safety of takeoffs and landings, makes further disruptions less likely.

The French DGAC aviation authority also told Reuters there would be no flight cancellations at Paris airports on Friday.

Last Friday and Saturday, the strike action heavily hit CDG's schedule. read more

The ADP group directly only employs a minority of the ground personnel, the majority of whom holds labour contracts with airlines and a large number of sub-contractors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Caroline Palliez; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.