Passenger found alive after blaze on Greece-Italy ferry - Greek official

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which sailed from Greece to Italy early on Friday and caught fire, off the coast of Corfu, Greece, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

CORFU, Greece, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A passenger who was missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy has been found alive, a Greek shipping ministry official said on Sunday, leaving another 11 people unaccounted for.

A total of 241 passengers and 51 crew were onboard when the blaze broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympic early on Friday en route from the Greek port of Igoumenitsa to the Italian port of Brindisi.

Vessels had moved most of the 280 people who were rescued to the nearby island of Corfu.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

