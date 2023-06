PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Members of hard-left trade union CGT protesting against pension reform occupied the headquarters of the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics Committee on Tuesday, BFM television said.

BFM images showed the protesters invading the building, located in Aubervilliers, northern Paris.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by GV De Clercq











