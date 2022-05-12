Pentagon says it would not be hard to integrate Finland into NATO

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Finland's entry into the NATO would be historic, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC in an television interview on Thursday, adding it would not be difficult to integrate the country into the military alliance.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

