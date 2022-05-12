1 minute read
Pentagon says it would not be hard to integrate Finland into NATO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Finland's entry into the NATO would be historic, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC in an television interview on Thursday, adding it would not be difficult to integrate the country into the military alliance.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.