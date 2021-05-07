Skip to main content

EuropePfizer asks Swiss OK for COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in Geneva, Switzerland February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Pfizer (PFE.N) has sought Swiss regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15, regulator Swissmedic said on Friday. It is currently authorised for people aged 16 and over.

"Swissmedic will review the application in the rolling procedure. Pfizer can submit the latest data continuously without having to wait for the conclusive results from the clinical studies," the watchdog said on its website.

Swissmedic also said it granted Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) an establishment licence for filling and packaging the vaccine at a plant in Switzerland.

