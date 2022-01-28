Pfizer COVID pill gets final approval from European Commission

A person walks past a Pfizer logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday approved Pfizer's (PFE.N) antiviral pill for COVID-19 a day after the region's health regulator endorsed the tablet, a move that will ensure wide availability of the promising treatment to EU member states.

The final go-ahead by the executive body of the European Union (EU) was tweeted by EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides as the region is beefing up its defences against the coronavirus amid the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant. read more

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

