Skip to main content

Europe

Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine in young children

1 minute read

Pharmacist Susanne Wohlgemuth prepares Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at the Haus an der Linde nursing home in Lichtentanne, Saxony, Germany December 27, 2020, the day when the country starts its vaccination programme. Hendrik Schmidt/Pool via Reuters

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday that they had submitted data supporting the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged between five and less than 12 years to the European Medicines Agency.

Although the vaccine is currently not allowed for that age group, it has been authorized for use in children over 12 years of age in both the United States and the European Union.

The companies earlier this month asked U.S. regulators to also grant emergency use authorization of the shot for young children, and an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to meet next month to review the data.

While children are less susceptible to severe COVID-19, they can spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations more at risk of severe illness.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been shown to induce a strong immune response in five to 11 year olds in a 2,268-participant clinical trial, the companies said on Sept. 20.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:55 AM UTC

Norway bow-and-arrow attack suspect to be held for 4 weeks initially

The man suspected of killing five people in Norway with a bow and arrow and other weapons earlier this week can be held in custody for an initial four weeks while the probe continues, a court ruled on Friday, according to news agency NTB.

Europe
Explainer: Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows
Europe
EU leaders to press ahead with emergency relief for energy prices
Europe
EXCLUSIVE Italy considering extending bank merger incentives to mid-2022 - sources
Europe
Factbox: Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess