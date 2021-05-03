Skip to main content

EuropePharmacy worker sold fake COVID-19 test papers for travellers - Spanish police

A test tube labelled "COVID-19 Test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A pharmacy worker who was selling fake negative COVID-19 test certificates so that people could travel to Morocco has been arrested, Spanish police said on Monday.

The 24-year-old man, who was arrested in El Ejido, southern Spain, charged Moroccan people 130 euros ($156) for each fake certificate which allowed them to fly home from Spain, according to the authorities. They said he had a second job running his own travel business and selling plane tickets.

Spain's National Police added they had discovered seven cases of the suspect selling false PCR test certificates and that the investigation was ongoing.

($1 = 0.8302 euros)

