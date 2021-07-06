Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - A Russian AN-26 airplane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the country's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

The plane, en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskyto the village of Palana in the northern part of the peninsula, lost contact with air traffic control during the flight, the ministry said.

It said search and rescue teams were on their way to the area. There were 22 passengers and six crew members on board, the ministry said.

Interfax news agency quoted the local meteorology centre as saying that weather in the area was cloudy.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill

