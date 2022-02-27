PM Johnson says UK and allies have taken decisive action against Russia over SWIFT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address at Downing Street after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the UK response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain February 24, 2022. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain and its allies had taken "decisive action" on Saturday to shut Russia out of the global financial system by cutting its banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system.

"We have taken decisive action tonight with our international partners to shut Russia out of the global financial system, including the important first step of ejecting Russian banks from SWIFT," Johnson said on Twitter.

"We will keep working together to ensure Putin pays the price for his aggression."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.