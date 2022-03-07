1 minute read
PM Orban signs decree allowing deployment of NATO troops in western Hungary
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary allows NATO troops to be deployed in western Hungary and weapons shipments to cross its territory to other NATO member states, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and published in the official gazette on Monday.
The decree, however, says Hungary does not allow lethal weapons shipments across its territory to Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.