PM Orban signs decree allowing deployment of NATO troops in western Hungary

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban gives a joint statement with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Budapest, Hungary, February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary allows NATO troops to be deployed in western Hungary and weapons shipments to cross its territory to other NATO member states, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and published in the official gazette on Monday.

The decree, however, says Hungary does not allow lethal weapons shipments across its territory to Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.