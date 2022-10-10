Poland advises its citizens to leave Belarus















WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Polish citizens in Belarus should leave the country, Warsaw said on Monday, as relations between the two countries become increasingly tense in part due to the war in Ukraine.

"We recommend that Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus leave its territory with available commercial and private means," the government said in guidance for travellers published on its website.

