Poland to announce new restrictions to prevent Omicron spread, says PM

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland will announce new restrictions on Monday to protect the country against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its prime minister said.

"We will present some additional restrictions today so that it is possible to protect ourselves better from those countries where this virus is," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.