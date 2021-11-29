Europe
Poland to announce new restrictions to prevent Omicron spread, says PM
1 minute read
WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland will announce new restrictions on Monday to protect the country against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its prime minister said.
"We will present some additional restrictions today so that it is possible to protect ourselves better from those countries where this virus is," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle
