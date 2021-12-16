Poland backs use of gas, nuclear in fighting climate change

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Poland supports gas and nuclear power as sources of energy the European Union should allow governments to invest in, in the EU's transition to zero net CO2 emissions in 2050, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Speaking before a summit of EU leaders, Morawiecki also lashed out against changing CO2 prices, noting their unpredictability was a burden on businesses.

He called for reducing the volatility of CO2 prices in the EU's trading system, which he said benefited mainly speculators.

"Poland very strongly supports the possibility of financing investments in gas and in nuclear power," Morawiecki said.

"Gas power plants have lower emissions (than carbon) and nuclear power plants are zero-emission and as such we need them as fuel for the next 30 years or longer. Others have doubts about that and Poland clearly calls for it and I will be saying that strongly today to adopt that in the conclusions," he said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

