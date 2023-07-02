Poland to bolster security on border with Belarus -Interior Minister

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Poland will send 500 police officers to its border with Belarus, Minister of Interior Mariusz Kaminski said on Sunday.

The Polish Border Guard on Sunday said that 187 people tried to cross into Poland from Belarus illegally on Saturday.

"Due to the tense situation on the border with Belarus I have decided to bolster our forces with 500 Polish police officers from preventive and counter-terrorism units," Kaminski wrote on Twitter.

"They will join 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers guarding the security of this border."

