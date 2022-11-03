Poland complains to European court about EU gas reduction rules















WARSAW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Poland has complained to the European Court of Justice about EU gas reduction rules agreed earlier this year, a deputy justice minister said on Thursday, adding the regulation was not agreed unanimously by the bloc as it should have been.

"On the recommendation of (the justice ministry), the government yesterday lodged a complaint with the CJEU against the gas reduction regulation adopted in July 2022. In the complaint, Poland argues that the regulation was issued in violation of the treaties," Sebastian Kaleta said on Twitter on Thursday.

European Union countries bracing for further cuts in Russian gas supplies approved an emergency plan to curb demand, after striking compromise deals to limit consumption reductions for some countries.

Under the plan the cuts could be made binding in a supply emergency, provided a majority of EU countries agree. Hungary was the only country that opposed the plan, two EU officials said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the time said that a possible decision on a compulsory reduction in gas consumption in the European Union must be made unanimously, not by a qualified majority vote.

