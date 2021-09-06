Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Poland condemns jailing of Belarus protest leaders

Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak, charged with extremism and trying to seize power illegally, stand inside a defendants' cage as they attend a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus September 6, 2021. Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz on Monday condemned the sentencing of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak.

Kolesnikova and Znak were sentenced to 11 years and 10 years in prison, respectively, leading to an outcry from Western countries. read more

"The decision of the Belarusian authorities ... deserves firm condemnation. This is an open crushing of human rights and another step intended to intimidate the Belarusian society. This repression should not go unanswered," Przydacz said on Twitter.

Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Peter Cooney

