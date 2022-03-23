Poland considers expelling 45 Russian diplomats, official says

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Poland's special services asked the foreign ministry on Wednesday to expel 45 Russian diplomats, some of whom it suspects of working for Russian intelligence under the cover of diplomatic assignments, spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said.

"The Internal Security Agency has identified 45 people - officers of Russian secret services and persons associated with them who had diplomatic status in Poland," Zaryn told journalists.

"The list was forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it includes officers of the special services of the Russian Federation and people cooperating with them... people who conducted intelligence activities against Poland, but also against our allies."

A Polish government spokesman said the Russian ambassador to Warsaw had been summoned to the foreign ministry and decisions on further steps would be announced after the meeting.

Russia would retaliate if its diplomats are expelled from Poland, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.