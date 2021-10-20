Skip to main content

Europe

Poland facing COVID-19 'explosion' says health minister

1 minute read

People wearing protecting masks walk in front of the Zlote Tarasy shopping mall in the centre of the city as the government eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Warsaw, Poland May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland has seen an explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two days and if the current trend continues drastic steps will be needed, the health minister said on Wednesday, after the country reported over 5,000 daily cases for the first time since May.

"Over the last two days we have seen an explosion of the pandemic," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference, adding that next week daily cases could be "well above" 5,000.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:39 AM UTC

Lufthansa, easyJet win EU court backing to buy Air Berlin assets

German airline Lufthansa and British peer easyJet on Wednesday gained backing from Europe's second top court for their acquisitions of insolvent German carrier Air Berlin's assets four years ago.

Europe
Wage dispute deepens at German public banks as inflation fears persist
Europe
AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 bln
Europe
Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort U.S. strategic bombers over Black Sea
Europe
UK inflation dip unlikely to deter Bank of England from rate hike